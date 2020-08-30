63 awardees given cash incentives this year: Min

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: Addressing a virtual conference organized by the sports department on Saturday, Sports Minister Mama Natung informed that the department has provided cash incentives to 63 awardees from 12 disciplines this year.

Sports Secretary Ameya Abhyankar, who also participated in the virtual conference, said, “We believe our partnership and collaboration with GoSports Foundation will help us adapt to whatever modern methods are available to make sure that we are able to identify the right athletes, put them to

a rigorous and challenging learning environment, so that maybe eight to 12 years down the line, we produce Olympic medallists and Arunachal can take its rightful place in the country as far as producing medal-winning athletes is concerned.”

He gave assurance that the department “will support this whole project and create a non-lapsable fund of resources, which will be available for carrying out both infrastructure development programmes as well as soft programmes which are HR-oriented.”

Knowledge partners, KSR Sporsteed, GoSports Foundation and GRIT Mumbai, said they were “excited to work with the state of Arunachal Pradesh.”

They thanked Sports Director Tadar Appa for his “technical vision” to invite a game analyzing team from Mumbai during the third edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy.

The virtual conference was also attended by members of sports associations, sportspersons, awardees, coaches and sports officials, besides students of the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy and the Miao (Changlang)-based State Sports School.