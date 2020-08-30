Natung congratulates Tamut, Col Singh on winning Tenzing Norgay award

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: Sports Minister Mama Natung congratulated Everester Taka Tamut and the Dirang unit of the National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (NIMAS) Director, Col Sarfraz Singh on being conferred with the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award-2020.

Tamut and Col Singh were announced as the winners of the award on Saturday by President Ram Nath Kovind, on the occasion of the National Sports Day.

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award is the most prestigious award in the field of mountaineering and allied sports conferred by the government of India.

Informing that awarding cash incentives to the sportspersons who win medals at various state, national and international sporting events has always been a part of the National Sports Day celebration, Natung informed that this year too, all cash incentives to the sportspersons have been transferred through direct benefit transfer.

Natung expressed regret over not being able to celebrate the day in a grand manner this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Informing that the state government is striving to make Arunachal a “sports powerhouse” of India, the minister said that the state government is focused on providing the best sports facilities to the sportspersons.

Natung informed that the sports & youth affairs department has signed MoUs with three sports institutions that will be providing fitness and other training facilities to the sportspersons of the state.

Col Singh on his part said that the NIMAS is “making the best effort to provide platforms to the state’s sportspersons in the field of mountaineering and allied sports.”

Stating that the upper body and flexibility of Arunachalee youths are unbeatable and unmatchable, Singh said that “a bit of proper training will no doubt make Arunachal the powerhouse of sports in the country.”

Col Singh also informed that the NIMAS is working on ways to summit Kangto peak, which has not been climbed so far.

Meanwhile, Everester Tamut said that the youths of the state should focus more on their passion instead of seeking only white-collar jobs.

“Everyone can’t be employed in a government office. One should choose the correct direction with dedication to achieve success,” he said, adding that his training at the NIMAS served him in achieving the heights of success and recognition.

AOA congratulates Tamut

The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has also congratulated mountaineer Tamut on receiving the prestigious award.

“This award is recognition of your talent, hard work and dedication,” said AOA secretary-general Abraham K Techi.

He said Tamut’s achievement would inspire many more youths of the state to take up sports sincerely.