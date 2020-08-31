GoAP extends officer’s deputation in violation of own policy

ITANAGAR, Aug 30: The tenure of Science & Technology Director T Ronya, who has been on deputation as the disaster management chief engineer since 2017, has been extended by the government, in violation of its own policy.

As per Rule 8.3.1 published in the Arunachal Pradesh Gazette dated 31 May, 2017: “Extension of deputation is only with the prior consent of official concerned.”

The officer is reported to have written to the government for repatriation back to the department.

Ronya was sent on deputation to the disaster management department in June 2017 for one year, but he is yet to be repatriated back to his parent department on completion of his deputation tenure.

Instead of releasing him, the government has issued an extension order of deputation.

The officer is reported to have written to the chief secretary and the chief minister, seeking repatriation to the parent department on completion of his deputation tenure.

Reportedly, the file is pending with the office of the chief secretary.

According to paper accessed by this daily, the officer wrote to the chief minister, stating that after serving 34 years in various inaccessible remote parts of the state and on completion of a year’s deputation (June 2018), the officer has been again asked/compelled to continue on deputation without his consent.