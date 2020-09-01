Farmers advised to adopt scientific pisciculture

SIIRO, Aug 31: Lower Subansiri DC Swetika Sachan advised the farmers of the district to adopt scientific methods for rearing fishes to increase productivity.

After inaugurating a ‘fish farmers’ training and skill development programme’ under the National Fisheries Development Board at the Tarin high-altitude fish farm here on Monday, the DC also advocated producing fish feeds locally “to mitigate cost factors.”

“To assist such initiatives of the farmers, the government has rolled out the Kisan credit cards for providing working capital to farmers,” she said, and advised the farmers to avail the benefit.

DVO Hano Tama spoke about integrated livestock-cum-fish culture, while Textiles & Handicrafts Assistant Director Hage Tatan dwelt on integrated sericulture-cum-fish culture.

DFDO Laigi Lasa and District Agriculture Officer Tasso Buttung also spoke.

Around 50 fish farmers attended the training programme. The farmers will also attend practical sessions and be taken on field visits.

The farmers will be trained on pre- and post-stocking measures, identification of cultivable species and their morphology, food and feeding habits of different species, fish pathology, and breeding techniques. (DIPRO)