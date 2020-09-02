IEC crucial for creating awareness on HIV: Libang

NAHARLAGUN, Sep 1: Health Minister Alo Libang on Tuesday said that IEC activities play a crucial role in increasing public awareness about the HIV, particularly in a state like Arunachal where most of the people live in rural areas.

Addressing youths after giving away prizes to the winners of a month-long online video contest on the role of the youths in creating awareness on the HIV, Libang exhorted them to keep up the good work and continue to create awareness as part of their social service activities.

“Youth are the future of the nation and they have an important role in nation-building,” Libang said, and asked the youths to stay safe from various diseases.

He commended the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) “for the initiative where digital media has been extensively used to reach out to the people amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Health Services Director Dr M Lego said proper knowledge about the HIV and its transmission is very important to prevent its spread. He appealed to the people to not stigmatize those living with the HIV.

APSACS Project Director Dr Riken Rina opined that the coronavirus pandemic “has come as blessing in disguise as it allowed the APSACS to go online with its HIV campaign.”

Commending the youths for participating in the campaign in large numbers, Dr Rina said the state has many budding talents and the APSACS’ online video contest provided them an opportunity to show their hidden talents.

As part of the campaign, a video contest was organized on Facebook, and 19 contestants took part.

Team Ekta emerged the winner with 23,000 views, 3,200 shares, 101 jury marks and 704 likes, followed by Gami Bogo with 23,000 views, 1,800 shares, 130 jury marks and 1,081 likes in the second position. Damsite Friends bagged the third position with 1,400 views, 5,800 shares, 116 jury marks and 583 likes.

The winner team received a cash award of Rs 15,000 with a memento and certificates, while the second and the third position winners were awarded Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, along with mementoes and certificates.

The month-long digital campaign was organized from 1 August to 31 August to mark the International Youth Day, which is celebrated on 12 August every year.