Wangsu inaugurates custom hiring centre under NMEO-OP

BANDERDEWA, 4 Jul: A custom hiring centre (CHC) under the National Mission on Edible Oil – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) was inaugurated at Gorubanda in Banderdewa circle on Friday by Agri & Allied Minister Gabriel Wangsu.

The CHC is a one-stop solution for all required machines and tools for oil palm farmers. It will enable farmers to

access tractors and modern farming equipment at nominal charges, making large-scale cultivation more accessible.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the minister underlined that oil palm is a national priority crop, given India’s high demand and dependence on imports. With a target of 40,000 hectares set for Arunachal Pradesh for the CFY 2025-2026, he urged all stakeholders to make collaborative efforts to achieve the target.

He emphasized that the government is serious about taking the lead in this sector, and after several pilot experiments across different locations, the state is now seeing large-scale mass plantation, with 50% areas already well-planted under the scheme.

Wangsu further emphasized the need for cultivating the identified crops with focus and consistency. He also emphasized on a complete support package – from sapling distribution, plantation assistance, and technical guidance to input subsidies and drip irrigation facilities.

Highlighting the strength of the standard operating procedure for oil palm under the national mission, he issued a clarion call to farmers, youths, and all stakeholders to join the movement.

The minister also urged Patanjali Foods Pvt Ltd – an oil palm developer and processor company – to operate with transparency, especially in the supply of planting materials, and called upon Patanjali to “take greater responsibility in training farmers and building their technical know-how.”

He further encouraged the farmers to proactively monitor and report any shortcomings by company representatives or government officials to ensure accountability at all levels.

Later, replying to a memorandum submitted by the president of the All Arunachal Pradesh Oil Palm Farmers’ Association, seeking funds for an office-cum-training centre of the association, harvesting structure on oil palm fields, and for allocation of barbed wire fencing and solar fencing, the minister assured to review and look into the matters.

Agriculture Secretary Samuel Changkija in his address, said, “The demand for palm oil will remain high, and I urge our farmers to take it up commercially.” He called for “transformation of the national mission into a true state mission, reflecting local commitment and ownership.”

Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav encouraged the farmers to actively engage in oil palm cultivation for long-term prosperity.

Papum Pare ZPC Nabam Yakum encouraged women farmers to take the lead in the ongoing palm oil movement. She urged women to form active groups and take charge of plantation and nursery operations.

Agriculture Director TD Neckom, progressive farmer Nabam Sango, Patanjali Foods Pvt Ltd deputy general manager Tapas Tripathi, and Papum Pare District Agriculture Officer Maze Peil also spoke.

Earlier, the minister led an oil palm plantation drive and flagged off a tractor procured for the CHC under the NMEO-OP. (DIPRO)