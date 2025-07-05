Changlang DA issues guidelines for rehab, de-addiction centres

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, 4 Jul: The Changlang additional deputy commissioner assessed the functioning of the rehabilitation and drug de-addiction centres in the district during a meeting held here on Friday.

The DMO, the DSP, nodal officers of the NMBA and the ATF, and representatives of 16 rehabilitation centres participated in the meeting.

After marathon discussion, several vital decisions were taken, which included a final 30-day extension for all rehabilitation centres to register their licences, failing which their centres will be closed down.

The practice of rehabilitation and de-addiction centres forcibly picking up addicts

has been banned,and only police personnel in uniform have the authority to do so, that too only if the guardians or parents permit.

Health check-ups for HIV, hepatitis, etc, during admission have been made mandatory, and the consent of parents and guardians has been made mandatory for all admissions.

The rehabilitation and de-addiction centres must ensure cleanliness and safety, and strictly avoid physical abuse or ragging of inmates.

The centres must submit details of their working staffers with photographs to the DC within 10 days.

Any untoward incident during this extended period of 30 days will be treated as illegal operation.

The Tadap Rehab Centre in Nadipar has been given 15 days to comply with the guidelines or face closure and legal action.

The district administration remains committed to ensuring safe, legal, and compassionate rehabilitation services for all.