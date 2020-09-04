ICAMST concludes at RGU

RONO HILLS, Sep 3: The three-day online international conference on advances in mathematics, science and technology, (ICAMST) concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Thursday.

Altogether 165 participants from India, Iran, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Pakistan attended all the 14 technical sessions, which were addressed by 15 renowned invitees during the three-day conference organized by RGU’s mathematics department.

Prof Taher Armaghani of Shashrood University, Iran, RGU Basic Sciences Faculty Dean Prof PK Kalita, and RGU Maths HoD Prof Sahin Ahmed were the resource persons of the valedictory function.

Earlier, on 1 September, RGU Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha in his inaugural address said that the conference on mathematics, science and technology would be beneficial to Arunachal “where mathematics achievement is very poor.”

Former VC of the University of Delhi, Dinesh Singh in his keynote address highlighted the importance of international conferences, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof Sahin Ahmed also spoke in the inaugural session of the conference.