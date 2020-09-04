Maj Gen Jarken Gamlin retires

GUWAHATI/BOMDILA, Sep 3: Major general Jarken Gamlin retired on Wednesday and handed over the charge to Maj Gen Vikas Saini.

Gamlin is the first and the only officer from Arunachal to have reached the rank of a major general in the Indian Army.

Arunachal Mountaineering & Adventure Sports Association president Tsering Wange along with mountaineer Tenzin Nyiddon called on Gamlin at the flag house army headquarters and discussed adventure and tourism.

Gamlin advised Wange and his team to continue with their adventure and tourism development activities, especially in Arunachal, which has over 1000 kms of unexplored Himalayas.

Gamlin congratulated Nyiddon, who is the first and the youngest in India to have undertaken a plogging trek at 16,000 ft.

Her adventurous plogging trek in the Arunachal Himalayas attracted the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who mentioned it in his national radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.