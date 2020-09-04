IMC directed to complete projects within current fiscal

ITANAGAR, Sep 3: Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang has directed the Itanagar Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) engineers and contractors to speed up the work on various under-construction projects of the IMC and complete them within the current fiscal.

The minister said this while inspecting various projects undertaken and maintained by the IMC, such as the slaughterhouse, the burial ground and the solid waste management plant, all located along the Chimpu-Hollongi National Highway 415, on Thursday.

Mossang expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress of the construction and installation works, and directed the IMC’s site engineer and contractor to complete the work within the stipulated time. He assured to provide fund for construction of retaining walls and security fencing around the slaughterhouse.

The minister directed IMC EE Kame Bengia and others to “explore more land for the burial ground as the present location does not have much scope for future expansion to meet the requirement of the ever-growing population of the state capital region.”

He also instructed the officers of the UD department and the IMC to reactivate the defunct solid waste management plant for proper disposal of garbage. He asked the field functionaries of the UD department and the urban local bodies to “work hard to improve the cleanliness status of the urban towns, especially the capital region.”

Mossang appealed to the residents of the Itanagar capital region (ICR) to cooperate with the sanitation workers in segregating biodegradable and non-degradable wastes.

“Sanitation workers alone cannot keep our city clean unless the citizens extend full cooperation and maintain a high degree of civic sense,” he said.

Later in the day, the minister inspected drains, retaining walls and roads in various sectors and colonies of the ICR which were damaged due to heavy rains, and directed the officials and the contractors to speed up the restoration work.

UD CE Taring Darang, SE Marcony Potom and a team of IMC engineers accompanied the minister during the inspection.