LLIN distribution prog launched

LEMMI, Sep 3: Pakke-Kessang DC Gautam Hazarika launched the long-lasting insecticide nets (LLIN) distribution programme recently at the general ground here by handing over LLINs to some of the beneficiaries.

He advised the gathering to use the LLINs “as per norms,” and urged them to keep their surroundings clean.

The DMO also encouraged the gathering to use the LLINs “judiciously” and not to use them for other purposes like catching fish, gardening, etc. He instructed the ASHAs to distributed LLINs to each and every villager.

The NVBDCP DPO spoke on vector-borne diseases.