Former Sagalee ADC denies fund misuse allegation

ITANAGAR, Sep 3: Former Sagalee ADC Jalash Pertin has termed the allegation of fund misappropriation levelled against him by the Papum Pare District Law Students’ Union (PPDLSU) “baseless and misleading.”

In a press release, ADC on Thursday said, “An amount of Rs 1.5 crore only was sanctioned by the government of Arunachal Pradesh during 2017-18 as per request made by the ADC Sagalee to place the amount under him for purchasing of furniture, fixture, equipment and stationary.

“The BDO Sagalee was made executing agency, which was an error in the sanctioned order of the government as the ADC Sagalee is independent and the DDO too.”

He went on to inform that “the NIT was floated as per section 166 of GFR 2017 and a copy was hung in the notice board for wide publicity. A copy was dispatched to DIPRO (as per register) for publication in local dailies. However, the DIPRO Papum Pare denied receipt of any copy which might have been misplaced.

“Process of opening tender papers was conducted strictly as per GFR and video recording made. Accordingly, M/s Home Decora, Itanagar, was awarded the supply work with a direction to maintain standard quality and quantity.

“The firm has supplied the items furnishing the mini-secretariat, ADC bungalow, EAC quarters and six circle HQs.”

“Due to oversight, the entire amount of rupees 1 crore 50 lakhs was issued to the firm but later on directed to recoup the government revenue within March 2019, but the firm has informed that a bill of the like amount is pending at the ADC Sagalee which may be adjusted,” Pertin said.

He also informed that initially one Teli Naga had submitted a petition under the RTI Act and all documents were supplied to him, and that in this connection the present Sagalee ADC attended the RTI office to issue a clarification.

“Naga has filed a PIL in the Gauhati High Court and the undersigned has also filed an affidavit in opposition which is pending due to pandemic of Covid-19. The case is now subjudice,” the former Sagalee ADC informed.

Saying that he is “hurt by the wild allegations as a law-abiding senior officer of the state,” Pertin added that “tourists and other officers who have visited the mini-secretariat can give the testimony of its status.”

The former Sagalee ADC also appealed to the high court to depute an officer to inspect the mini-secretariat and other establishments to ascertain the truth.

On Wednesday, the PPDLSU in a press conference alleged that Pertin had misappropriated public fund amounting to 1 crore 50 lakh rupees.

The PPDLSU also claimed that the whole process of tendering and execution of work was “fake and involved corruption.”