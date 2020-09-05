AAPSU condemns Chinese adventurism

ITANAGAR, Sep 4: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has strongly condemned the repeated incursions “and creation of tensions” along the line of actual control (LAC) by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

“We are very much shocked and agitated that even in times of Covid-19 induced sufferings, the Chinese are resorting to war-mongering and mentally harassing the peaceful people living along the LAC by their rhetoric and notorious antics,” the union stated in a release on Friday.

It said it is surprised that while talks are going on at various levels, with both sides agreeing on a wide range of issues, “the Chinese forces on the ground are doing exact opposite of what is being jointly agreed.”

“The entire state of Arunachal Pradesh and AAPSU stands strong with the brave jawans of our army. We will never propagate anything other than peace. However, we strongly urge our army for giving a befitting reply to any misadventures from across the border,” it said.

The union said Arunachal has been denied funding by international agencies for developmental activities “due to illogical and nonsensical claims by the Chinese government.”

After creating artificial disputes with various nations in the South China Sea, forcefully subjugating the people of Tibet, mass human rights violations against the Uighurs, stifling dissent in Hongkong, etc, the Chinese government is now creating tension along India’s borders to “divert public attention from the numerous problems they are facing back home,” the AAPSU claimed.

It said the Chinese should respect the McMahon Line and refrain from blatant provocations. “We urge the union government to maintain extra vigil along the borders and also take up the issue of independence of Tibet at all international forums,” the union added.