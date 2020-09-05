Chinese army ‘abducts’ five villagers from Nacho

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Sep 4: Amid the border tension between India and China, five people from Upper Subansiri district have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Five persons belonging to the Tagin community were abducted from the jungle near Nacho while they were out hunting, informed one of the relatives of the abducted persons here on Friday.

The villagers who have reportedly been abducted are Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri.

Two other villagers who had accompanied the abducted persons and managed to escape narrated the incident before the public. However, the relatives have not yet made any communication with the Indian Army regarding the incident.

The incident has created panic among the villagers of Nacho.

The victims’ relatives residing here said they will be leaving for Nacho on Saturday morning to discuss with the army officials and ascertain the incident.

The family members and relatives have appealed to the authorities concerned to take serious note of the incident and initiate steps to bring the five back to the country.

No further information had been received from the army officials and the district administration at the time of filing this report.