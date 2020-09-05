People to be charged for Covid-19 tests

HAWAI, Sep 4: Covid-19 testing will not be free for every individual in Anjaw district from now onwards.

Following the government’s order, the district administration has fixed Rs 500 per rapid antigen test (RAT) and Rs 2,400 for testing through RT-PCR/TrueNat machine for non-APSTs.

The rates per RAT and RT-PCR/TrueNat machine test for the APST people and central and state government employees have been fixed at Rs 250 and Rs 2,000, respectively, informed Anjaw DC Ayushi Sudan.

However, no testing fee will be charged from BPL card holders, truckers/attendants carrying food items, people above 60 years of age, children below 10 years of age, and government servants on official duties.

The DC reminded the people to continue wearing facemasks in public and various other workplaces accessible to the public, including government and private offices, industries, shops/commercial establishments, worksites, etc.

Non-compliance with the order will lead to imposition of Rs 500 for each offence. The administration has also banned spitting in public/private areas, hospital premises, etc, and violators will be penalized Rs 200. However, children below five years of age will be exempted from the penalty.

In another order, the DC said all activities will be permitted in the district, except those restricted under the home affairs ministry and the state government’s ‘Unlock 4’ orders.