139 Covid-19 +ve cases reported in state with 58 in ICR

ITANAGAR, Sep 5: The state recorded 139 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday with 16 of the total cases symptomatic.

Also, 101 covid-19 positive cases have recovered from various districts of the state.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) has reported 58 Covid-19 positive cases. Of the total, 22 are detected from Banderdewa check gate, 20 from TRIHMS, eight from the paid quarantine testing centre at Itanagar, four from RKMH, two from the IRL at Naharlagun and one each is reported from the CCC-SOA at the zoo area in Itanagar and Hollongi check gate.

West Siang recorded 13 cases, of which 10 are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier, while two are returnees from the ICR and one other is a handyman detected at the check gate.

Longding detected eight cases from the check gate.

Papum Pare also reported eight cases, of which four are detected from Gumto check gate, while four others are detected from Hollongi check gate.

Eight cases were also reported from Tawang. Six are military personnel and two are ITBP personnel.

Changlang recorded seven positive cases, of which three are Assam Rifles personnel who have returned from Himachal Pradesh and Tirap, while one is an APP personnel returnee from the ICR and three are students detected from Jairampur and Manmao.

Six cases were reported from Lepa Rada. Of the six, three each are returnees from Assam and from the ICR.

East Kameng detected five cases of which four are detected from Seppa Township while one is a returnee from Balukpong check gate.

Lohit recorded four positive cases. Two are detected from Tezu Township, one is from the ITBP and the other is from the GREF.

Four cases each were also reported from Kurung Kumey and Lower Dibang Valley. All cases in Kurung Kumey are returnees from Assam and ICR, while in Lower Dibang Valley, two are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier and the other two are returnees from ICR and Assam.

East Siang and Namsai also detected two Covid-19 positive cases each.

Of the two cases reported in East Siang, one is a driver who was detected from Ruksin check gate while the other is reported from QF. The two cases recorded in Namsai are returnees from UP and detected at check gate.

Seven cases are detected in Tirap. Six are Assam Rifle personnel and one is a returnee from the ICR.

Upper Subansiri, Shi Yomi and West Kameng all reported one positive case each.

One in Upper Subansiri is from the APP and reported from the flu clinic of the district hospital of Daporijo, while the one case reported in Shi Yomi is a driver who was detected from Pene check gate.

The one case in West Kameng is reported from the general hospital in Bomdila.