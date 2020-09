AALO, Sep 5: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi has declared the new market (Aalo), Puak Gumin, Sipu Puyi, Cozy Resort and Humgo Rigo Resort areas as Covid-19 containment zones following detection of more Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday.

All the suspected people, who were involved in the recent parties, are being tested. Contract tracing is also being carried out under the supervision of DSO Dr Jombom Kato. (DIPRO)