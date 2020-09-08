APCC seeks chopper service to Vijoynagar

ITANAGAR, Sep 7: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has urged the state government to provide helicopter service to Vijoynagar in Changlang district for ferrying patients and the general public.

“At this time of pandemic, the government must strengthen the helicopter services to transport essential items for the inhabitants of that remote area, such as ration, medicines and mails,” the APCC stated in a release on Monday.

It claimed to have seen a viral video of people of Vijoynagar carrying a patient on a bamboo stretcher covered with polythene sheet, crossing rivers and walking on slippery mountainous footpath in the rainy season.

“Why is the BJP government not operating for military, civilian, essential services and emergency medical services in Vijoynagar area?” the APCC sought to know.

“The Congress government constructed the advanced landing ground in Vijoynagar, and the Miao-Vijoynagar road project was sanctioned by the then UPA-II government by acquiring forest clearance from the central government. The NDA government and the state BJP government are not taking any interest in funding the ongoing projects in the state, particularly road construction, not only in Vijoynagar but also the Trans-Arunachal Highway, PMGSY and other central projects,” the APCC said, adding that the contractors are not in a position to continue the construction work due to lack of funding.

“Besides, pending contractors’ bills in various construction projects is hampering the progress of road construction work, it said.

The APCC accused the state government of not being interested in any development activity. “Otherwise the construction of the Miao-Vijoynagar road could have been completed long back and people there would not have to experience such extreme underdevelopment,” it said.