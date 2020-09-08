Orgs seek ArSRLM in Longding

ITANAGAR, Sep 7: The Wancho Council and the Wancho Students’ Union in a joint representation to the chief secretary through the Longding DC appealed for introducing the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) in Longding district.

The organizations stated that, despite introduction of various schemes by the state government to address the unemployment problem and alleviate poverty in the state, most of the villagers in Longding district are still facing livelihood challenges.

“They are striving hard to lift themselves above the clutch of poverty and obscurity. These villages, consisting of poor households, require a promising and reasonable development project/scheme in order to lead a better life,” the representation read.

If introduced, the ArSRLM would benefit the people, especially the SHGs and unemployed youths, to a great extent, they said, and urged the CS to take up the matter at the appropriate level.