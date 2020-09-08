GWS donates to W/Siang DA

ITANAGAR, Sep 7: The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) has donated Rs 2 lakhs to the West Siang district administration in the latter’s fight against the sudden spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the district.

“The GWS is engaging and coordinating with its district units and units of Galo Youth Organization and West Siang District Students’ Union in assisting the mitigating efforts of the district administration, especially for contact tracing,” it said in a release.

The GWS urged the district administration to “maintain the quarantine norms as per SOP guidelines.”

It also urged the administration to “properly enquire into the events that led to the sudden outburst of positive cases in Aalo township and nearby villages.”