Poultry birds distributed

HAYULIANG, Sep 7: The Anjaw KVK distributed 450 poultry birds among the cluster members of the Metengliang cluster during a ‘training and input distribution programme’ it organized here on Monday.

The programme was sponsored by the panchayati raj department, and organized in collaboration with the Anjaw ATMA.

Chaglagam CO Neelam Tan encouraged the beneficiaries to “form poultry grower association to make Anjaw self-reliant in poultry production and supply.” He spoke on the importance of farmers’ interest groups and growers’ associations, and assured them of all possible help in the future.

Hayuliang ADO S Bhattacharjee explained how farmers can double their income by cultivating seasonal vegetables along with rearing poultry and other livestock.

The KVK’s social science expert Peter Singh explained “the process of farmers-producers organization and its benefits for the farming community,” while animal science expert Dr Santosh Kumar imparted training and technical tips to the farmers and demonstrated the use of local and waste materials “for making feeder and drinker.”

Along with birds, essential medicines and concentrate feed were also distributed to 30 farmers at the end of the programme.