NEP-2020 will change youth’s mindset: Gov

ITANAGAR, Sep 7: Governor BD Mishra said that the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 would help the students and youths “in changing their job-seeking mindset, which was created by the imperialist Britisher Thomas Macaulay 185 years ago.”

Mishra said this while participating in a governors’ videoconference on the ‘Role of NEP’, presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

The governor, who has been motivating youths to be entrepreneurs and self-employed and urging them to “eradicate the government job-seeking mindset in the state,” said that the NEP-2020 would “encourage the innovative spirit and skill and make the youth of Arunachal Pradesh job providers.”

He informed that the state government would implement the NEP-2020 “while catering for the special educational requirements of the state.” He also informed that a task force, comprising all stakeholders and headed by the state’s education secretary, has been constituted in the state.

“The task force will study and implement the NEP-2020 in right earnest in the state,” the governor said.

He also said that, for improving the gross enrollment ratio in higher education, “the state is going to revive the lone state university, which was enacted in 2012 but is yet to take off due to various reasons.”

He requested for help and guidance from the central government for the university’s revival, and expressed hope that assistance would be forthcoming from the union education ministry.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, governors, lieutenant governors, chief ministers and state education ministers participated in the conference.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and Education Secretary Niharika Rai were also present. (Raj Bhavan)