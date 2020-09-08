New CO seeks people’s cooperation

NYOBIA, Sep 7: Pemiya Mikrow, the newly posted circle officer (CO) here in Kurung Kumey district, sought cooperation from the people of the circle for all-round development.

Saying that she was overwhelmed by the reception by the people of Nyobia circle, Mikrow promised to work to her fullest potential for the overall growth of the new administrative circle.

She also interacted with the public.

Later, the CO distributed mosquito nets under the anti-malarial programme launched by the district health department to all the GBs present on the occasion.

“Mosquito nets will also be distributed to all the eligible beneficiaries of the area by the ASHAs later,” she said.

Sangram PHED Division EE Bamang Tadh informed that the Nyobia administrate circle was created in 2013 by carving it out of Sangram circle.

“Nyobia circle has vast potential for further development in every sector,” he said.

On behalf of the public, Tadh thanked the chief minister and the home minister for “timely” posting of the CO.

Sangram SDO Tsering Pentsom Monpa, GBs, members of the public, and government employees were also present.