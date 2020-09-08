Police doing everything to find missing youths: DGP

ITANAGAR, Sep 7: DGP RP Upadhyaya said that the state police have conducted searches in and around Nacho area to locate the five youths alleged to have been abducted by the Chinese army from the LAC near Nacho in Upper Subansiri district.

Speaking to the press here on Monday, the DGP said the police have managed to contact the family members of the missing youths.

“Whatever is possible from the police side we are doing to trace them. We have shared details with the ITBP and the army, in order to find them out,” said the DGP.

He said the family members also do not have concrete information about how the youths went missing. “The family members confirmed that the boys did not return home from 2 September onwards,” he said.

The DGP also said that various theories are making the rounds.

“Some believe they were caught by the PLA while hunting in the forest, while others believe they accidentally crossed the LAC, and some say they were caught while working for a government department as porters,” the DGP said.

He also said that no case has been registered with regard to the incident.

On the report of the Indian Army contacting the PLA over the missing youths, as stated by MoS (Independent) Kiren Rijiju on social media, the DGP said he has received no official communiqué from the army or any other department in this regard.