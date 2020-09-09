APYC expresses concern over abduction of youths

ITANAGAR, Sep 8: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has expressed serious concern over the abduction of five youths from Upper Subansiri district by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

In a statement, APYC chief spokesman Arjun Panye said the abduction of the youths from inside Arunachal’s territory “has exposed the porous and insecure nature of the line of actual control, which might put the lives of the people of the state living along international boundary at risk.”

He urged the government of India to improve road and mobile communication in the border areas to provide safety to the people. The APYC also came down hard on the government of India for not doing enough to secure the immediate release of the abducted youths.

“The whole state is worried for the safety of the missing youths, but the central and the state governments have not exhibited seriousness. This is really unfortunate as the government of India seems least bothered about the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Panye.

The APYC also demanded creation of an Arunachal regiment in the Indian Army. “The local youths of Arunachal have better idea about the mountains and terrains. They will be more apt to give a befitting reply in case the Chinese try any misadventure in the state,” it said.

The APYC also raised concern over rising unemployment, the tanking of the Indian economy, and the continued hostility from neighbouring countries.

“Unfortunately, no one, including the fourth pillar of democracy, media, is discussing it. Attempts are being made to distract people from these pertinent issues by focusing on non-issues,” said the APYC chief spokesman.