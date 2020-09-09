Capacity bldg prog organized

RONO HILLS, Sep 8: A five-day international level capacity-building programme, themed ‘Approaches for quality research paper writing in high impact journals’ was organized by the internal quality assurance cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here from 2 to 6 September.

Coordinator of the programme, Dr Sambhu Prasad emphasized on the multidisciplinary and multidimensional approach in research, and called for collaboration on various levels.

He said the workshop aimed to “stride the objectives laid down by the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020, and aims to raise the position of the Indian universities in the global ranking.”

More than 1,282 participants from 10 different countries, such as Nigeria, the UAE, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Yemen, Kenya, Vietnam, Bahrain, etc, registered for the workshop.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said, “Research is a technique one has to work hard to perfect.”

Stating that a researcher should have a clear-cut idea about what they are doing, Prof Kushwaha advised young researchers to “put hard work in coming out with the concept note of his/her topic, which is the key to any quality research.”

Former UGC chairman Prof Ved Prakash threw light on many aspects of quality teaching and research, and said that “there is a symbiotic relation between the two.”

He spoke broadly on the idea of a university, which he said “should cater new knowledge which is freely transferable; education which brings about social and economic changes, advance peace and harmony, and build patriotism among fellow citizens.”

UGC Joint Secretary Dr Archana Thakur spoke on ‘Academic research and integrity’, and highlighted the various research activities of the UGC that are underway in various universities, colleges and institutes across India.

Talking about the NEP, she emphasized on creating a robust ecosystem of research in the Indian institutes. “Research on artificial intelligence and digital market, which is leading to a knowledge society, is the need of the hour,” she added.

UP-based Indian Institute of Toxicology Research scientist Dr Ashok Pandey delivered a talk on ‘How to write a scientific manuscript and get it published’.

He shared specific guidelines that one has to undergo before writing a research paper, and spoke about starting from the idea stage to the publication of the paper.

Dr Pandey highlighted the importance of “choosing the right journal of the research work, and how to do it.” He also stressed on understanding the impact factor of various journals which he said are “a prime requisite for quality publication.”

The programme concluded with a valedictory session on 7 September.