DC launches Poshan Maah

PASIGHAT, Sep 8: East Siang DC Kinny Singh launched the Poshan Maah (nutrition month) at a function organized by the women & child development department here on 7 September.

The DC presented ‘poshan baskets’ to the beneficiaries, and said the Poshan Abhiyaan has been launched to ensure holistic nourishment of pregnant and lactating women and children of 0-6 years.

“It has been launched to emphasize the need for healthy nutrition, and should be the one-liner objective to generate awareness about this mission to involve more and more people, so that no targeted group is left behind,” the DC said.

She stressed the need for “coordination, convergence and cordiality” among all the stakeholders, and transforming the Poshan Abhiyaan into a jan andolan, “so that no targeted group is deprived of essential nutrition.”

ICDS Deputy Director Machi Gao said the Poshan Maah is aimed at preventing and reducing disorders caused by malnutrition. He stressed the importance of spreading awareness “for the wholesome care and good nutrition for the first 1,000 crucial days of 0-6 years’ children and pregnant mothers.”

DDSE J Yirang, DRCHO Dr T Gao, Ruksin CDPO M Taloh and Pasighat CDPO Onyok Panyang also spoke.

Among others, CDPOs, supervisors, pregnant and lactating women and anganwadi workers attended the function. (DIPRO)