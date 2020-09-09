Prof Tomo Riba is BSM-AP president

RONO HILLS, Sep 8: Rajiv Gandhi University’s acting registrar, Prof Tomo Riba was elected as the president of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal’s (BSM), Arunachal Prant (AP) during an online meeting of the BSM-AP on Monday.

The main objective of the BSM is to preserve the Indian culture through education, and the five-fold framework of the BSM is research, awareness, orientation, publication and team-building.

Prof Riba has been teaching for more than three decades in different capacities, starting from school level education to college and university.