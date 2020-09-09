GYO members to undergo 96-hr self-isolation

AALO, Sep 8: The Galo Youth Organization (GYO) has announced that its members will undergo 96 hours of self-isolation, from 5 am of 9 September to 5 am of 13 September, in order to facilitate the medical team in contact-tracing and to break the chain of Covid-19 cases in Aalo town and its vicinity.

The GYO informed about its decision to the district administration in a letter.

It said the announcement was necessary to stop community spread of the virus and to give some time to the health workers to complete the remaining work of contact-tracing.

The 96 hours of self-isolation is not a bandh call, as is being projected on social media. (DIPRO)