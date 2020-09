ITANAGAR, Sep 8: The Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here will suspend its services on 9 and 10 September, owing to some health workers testing Covid-19 positive.

All services, except for dialysis, will remain suspended till 10 September.

Regretting the inconvenience, the hospital’s authorities said the hospital is suspending its services to sanitize the whole hospital and screen its health workers.

On Tuesday, seven health workers tested Covid-19 positive.