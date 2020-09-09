Youth’s body found on RGU campus

Staff Reporter

RONO HILLS, Sep 8: The body of a 23-year-old youth was found on the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) campus here on Tuesday morning.

A resident of Dejoo in Assam, the youth was found hanging in a restaurant near the administrative block of RGU, Papum Pare SP Jimmy Chiram informed this daily.

“He had gone to his home during the lockdown and returned on Monday to continue his work at a tea stall inside the RGU campus. He was a cook at the tea stall,” the SP informed.

“A case of unnatural death has been registered and legal formalities are underway. No foul play is suspected. His family also came and has not alleged anything,” the SP added.