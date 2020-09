ITANAGAR, Sep 9: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar informed that the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is ready to fund the bamboo-based scented stick (agarbatti) industry in Namsai and Lohit districts.

He said this during a meeting with the DCs of the two districts on Wednesday.

Kumar further informed that the KVIC has assured to buy back the scented sticks.

He asked the DCs of both the districts to study the availability of required bamboo species and artisans. (DCM media cell)