Agri-Horti Secy Bidol Tayeng assess damaged crops in East Siang

PASIGHAT, Sep 9: Agriculture & Horticulture Secretary Bidol Tayeng visited the fields in Ruksin, Sille, Oyan, Rani and 5-mile areas in East Siang district to assess the root cause of damage to standing crops.

Scientists from CHF/CAU & KVK informed the visiting secretary that yellowing of standing crops were due to combined attack by white-backed hopper, brown plant hopper and green leaf hopper, which acted as vectors of the Tungro virus. However, they informed that vectors could be managed by the spraying of imidacloprid (systemic insecticide) along with micronutrients in their early stage of attack.

They blamed the attack on heavy rainfall and constant stagnation of water during the current Kharif season. The experts/scientists also observed nitrogen, potassium and micronutrient deficiency in rice.

The team also visited the fields of areca-nut farmer Tadom Mibang and palm oil farmer Oti Sitang. The team also visited the APMC complex, meat and fish market, Pasighat.

Later, Secretary Tayeng and Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh reviewed the status of various agriculture and horticulture schemes being implemented in East Siang at the Siang Hall. They further said that 8 to 10 hectare of land would be required to set up an oil palm factory.

Secretary Tayeng advised the officers to encourage the farmers to reduce the quantum of chemical fertilizers as chemicals degrade the soil health, while also advising that farmers use bio-fertilizers.

The DC stressed on wide awareness on pest control measures by the DAO and sufficient chemicals to be procured for distribution to farmers. She also threw light on the importance of organic farming and kitchen gardening as a source of self-reliance in agri/horti sector and gave suggestions for better market opportunities to local growers.

The DC asked both the departments to take adequate precautions to protect departmental lands from encroachment.

Director of Agriculture A Lego and Director of Horticulture J Rime, ADC (Hq) Tatdo Borang, DAO, DHO, and scientist of CAU, KVK accompanied the secretary. (DIPRO)