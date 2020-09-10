DCM seeks early DPR of Chowkham to Brahmakund road

ITANAGAR, Sep 9: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein asked the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to finalize the detailed project report (DPR) of the two-lane road from Chowkham tri-junction to Brahmakund (Parasuram Kund) at the earliest.

He sought this during a meeting regarding the ‘implementation and land acquisition’ for double lane of NH-52 (60.25 Km) from Chowkham tri-junction in Namsai district to Brahmakund (Parasuram Kund) in Lohit district on Wednesday.

Commander (48 BRTF Demwe), Saurabh Srivastava informed that the land survey has been completed and the DPR will be made purely based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Mein asked the Namsai and Lohit deputy commissioners to conduct the land acquisition process smoothly, and to complete the land acquisition process as soon as the DPR is finalized. He also sought completion of the floating of tender before the start of the working season so that the road project can be carried out on time.

He added that the surface road communications would improve with the completion of the Roing to Anini, Tohangam to Hayuliang, Manmao to Changlang, Hukanjuri to Khonsa, and Potin to Pangin roads.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Commissioner (Planning) PS Lokhande, Lohit DC Prince Dhawan, Namsai DC RK Sharma, Secretary Land Management (in-charge) Hage Tarin and Director (State Remote Sensing Application Centre) HK Dutta attended the virtual meeting. (DCM media cell)