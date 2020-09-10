On Pham Kho Sowai, CM calls for preservation of native languages

ITANAGAR, Sep 9: Wishing the people of the state, particularly the Bugun community on the occasion of the Pham Kho Sowai festival, Chief Minister Pema Khandu reiterated his call for preservation of native languages of the state.

“The Bugun language is considered one of the most vulnerable languages in the world. I appeal to the elders as well as today’s generation of Bugun community to teach and learn their native language so that it is preserved for posterity. Our language is our identity. Let’s save it by learning and using it in our daily life,” Khandu said.

He expressed the optimism that Pham Kho Sowai, celebrated every year, will be a major inspiration for the youths in this direction.

Pham Kho Sowai festival is celebrated on 10 September by the Bugun community of Singchung valley in West Kameng district.

“I am sanguine that the Pham Kho Sowai Festival of the Bugun tribe will continue to act as a medium through which the heritage assets of the tribe would prosper,” Governor BD Mishra said.

“On this joyous occasion, I join my Bugun brethren in offering prayers to the almighty for granting good health, contentment, and happiness to all,” the governor said in his message. (Raj Bhavan/CM PR Cell)