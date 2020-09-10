BJP president tests Covid positive, fresh 147 cases

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 9: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Biyuram Wahge has tested positive for Covid-19.

Wahge, who is also the Pakke-Kessang MLA, took to social media to announce that he has tested positive after a rapid antigen test on Wednesday.

In a message on social media, Wahge stated that he got himself tested after having initial symptoms of Covid-19.

He requested all those who were in close proximity with him to get tested.

The MLAs and ministers along with their personal staff were tested for Covid-19 here on Wednesday at the legislative assembly secretariat, of which eight came out positive.

A total of 136 people were tested and eight positive cases were detected, including drivers, PSO and other staffers.

Capital DMO Dr M Perme informed that the decision to conduct the test was taken after few MLAs and a minister had tested positive.

He said that 20 MLA and ministers were tested on Wednesday and all their results are negative.

Meanwhile, with 147 people testing positive in a day, the state’s Covid-19 total tally climbed to 5545 on Wednesday.

Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded the highest 51 cases, out of which 15 were reported from the Banderdewa check gate, 17 from paid quarantine testing centre here, nine from TRIHMS, eight from the state legislative assembly and two from the RK Mission Hospital.

Fifteen cases have been reported from Lower Dibang Valley district, of them nine are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier, two are secondary contacts of positive case detected earlier, three are returnees from Assam and ICR and one is reported from the flu clinic at the district hospital in Roing.

Out of the total positive cases detected on Wednesday, five are stated to be symptomatic.

East Siang, West Kameng and Changlang reported 11 cases each, while West Siang reported nine, Lower Subansiri seven, Papum Pare five, Leparada and Upper Subansiri four each; Lohit, East Kameng, Tirap and Upper Siang three each; Tawang and Namsai two each; Shi-Yomi, Lower Siang and Kurung Kumey one each.

A total of 183 patients have recovered, taking the total number of patients cured and discharged to 3906, according to the health department.

The discharged patients are from Siang (37), East Siang (37), ICR (26), West Kameng (24), Changlang (19), East Kameng (, Upper Siang, Tawang, Lower Siang, Upper Subansiri, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Leparada, Lower Subansiri, Shi Yomi, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Namsai.

Fresh stock of antigen test kits supplied: Dr Jampa

State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa informed that fresh stock of antigen test kits have been distributed to all the districts of the state.

“As of now, the stocks are enough to meet the needs. More antigen test kits are expected to arrive as order has already been made. Testing through TRUNET machine has also started in the districts,” said Dr Jampa.

He informed that till now 1, 91, 632 Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the state and that “the recovery rate of 69 percent in the state is quite impressive.”