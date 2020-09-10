LA Committee chairman demands meeting on Navi Mumbai Arunachal Guest House

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, Sep 9: The Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Public Undertakings (CoPU) chairman and Roing MLA, Mutchu Mithi on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a meeting on the Navi Mumbai Arunachal Guest House which is under the control of M/s US Roofs Ltd and Kalyan Jewellers.

Considering the plight of Arunachalees, especially cancer patients who are staying in some of the allocated rooms of the guest house, the CoPU chairman had sought a meeting to discuss on issues regarding the Arunachal Guest House.

Mithi, in his letter to the speaker of the state legislative assembly in March 2020, had requested the speaker to allow representatives from the media to be part of the deliberations in order to put it out in the public domain.

However, Legislative Assembly Secretary Kago Habung had denied the request stating that sitting of the committee constituted by the speaker is “secret and any matter under examination is confidential in nature.”

The secretary further stated that “press people may be called by chairman of the ad-hoc committee constituted by the house for explanation to the general public.”

MLAs Wanglam Sawin, Tangpho Wangnaw, Balo Raja and Jambey Tashi are among the CoPU members.

Currently, the Arunachal Guest House in Mumbai, Maharashtra is entirely under the control of Kalyan Jewellers.

In 1994, the City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Mumbai allotted a plot of land measuring 2331 sq mtrs at Sector 30-A, Vashi Navi Mumbai to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, department of Industries for construction of the state guest house cum sales emporium.

After three years, a lease agreement was executed between the CIDCO and directorate of industries on 1 August, 1997.

On 18 April, 2006, the state government handed over the said plot to Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Development and Financial Cooperation Limited (APIDFC Ltd).

Later, the state government decided to float a tender to allow a private builder to develop the guest house cum emporium. The work was awarded to M/S US Roofs Ltd on the conditions that the developer will provide eight rooms, including office and emporium to the Arunachal Pradesh Government and also pay Rs 10 crores non-refundable upfront money within 15 days.

The APIDFC had executed a 60 years lease agreement with M/S US Roofs Ltd on October 12, 2007.

The developer, which is now the sole legal owner of the multi-storied building, had reportedly rented out 14000 sq.ft (one-third of the space) to the jewellery chain Kalyan Jewellers. The business establishment’s name has prominently overshadowed the guest house cum emporium, thus violating clause no.25 of the lease agreement, where it clearly mentions “the premises measuring 6500 sq ft being the owner’s allocation shall be called as Arunachal Pradesh State Guest House or such other names as the owners may deem fit, necessary, proper and said name shall be displayed in prominent places.”