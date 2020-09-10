RGU extends 4% relaxation in admission fee

RONO HILLS, Sep 9: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) authority has decided to extend a relaxation of four percent in the admission fee for the students that have taken admissions to the 3rd/5th/7th semesters as a onetime special Covid-19 pandemic concession.

In a notification issued on 9 September, the RGU said that it considered the common financial difficulties being faced by the parents and students due to Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

“The relaxation is subject to ratification by the finance committee and subsequently by the executive council of the university. This shall not be cited as a precedent in future,” the notification read.

The amount already paid by students as admission fee to 3rd/5th/7th semesters shall be adjusted in the admission fee of the next semester.

Further, as a special measure, the admission fee shall remain unchanged for the upcoming academic session i.e. 2020-21. However, from 2021-22 batches onwards, the fee structure shall be governed by the parameters indicated in the tripartite MOU with the UGC and Ministry of Education, New Delhi.