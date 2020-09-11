27 posts of junior specialists go vacant

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Sep 10: At a time when the health department is facing scarcity of specialist doctors and other forms of manpower, 27 posts of junior specialists remain vacant as no candidate turned up for the exams to fill the posts.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced the results on Thursday. While the posts of 34 junior specialists have been filled, 27 posts are still vacant. Eleven in anaesthesiology, four in surgery, and eight in pediatrics, reserved for APST candidates, were not filled. One unreserved post in anaesthesiology was not filled, while two posts for APST PwD in pediatrics and one in general medicine were not filled.

The APPSC conducted the viva voce for recruitment of junior specialists under the health department on 8 and 9 September. The commission had advertised the posts of anaesthesiologist, paediatrician, general medicine specialist, obstetrician, gynaecologist, surgeon, etc, on 19 June.