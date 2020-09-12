Hapoli declared containment zone

ZIRO, Sep 11: Hapoli town in Lower Subansiri district has been declared a containment zone for 14 days from 12 September. The decision was taken following detection of Covid-19 cases in various colonies in Hapoli.

During the containment period, the residents of the containment zone are not to step out of their homes unless permitted by the medical team, and no unauthorized person will be allowed to enter or exit the colonies without prior approval from the administration and the DMO.

Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan has appealed to the residents of Ziro to cooperate with the medical team and the district administration in contact-tracing and containing further spread of Covid-19.

Lower Subansiri has 42 active cases so far.

Meanwhile, 100 persons were penalized on Friday for not wearing masks and spitting in public places in Hapoli. (DIPRO)