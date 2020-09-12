Union seeks extn of date to apply for PMEGP

RAGA, Sep 11: The All Kamle District Students’ Union has appealed to the Lower Subansiri joint director of industries to extend the last date to apply for the PM’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) online, which has been fixed on 14 September.

Stating that many interested unemployed youths of Kamle district have just recently come to know about the circular issued in this regard due to communication delays, the union said an extension of the last date would enable them to apply for the programme.

It also appealed to the authorities concerned to select the beneficiaries under the programme in a free and fair manner.