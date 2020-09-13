Minor boy rescued by RPF, abductor apprehended

MALIGAON, Sep 12: A nine-year-old boy was rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) from the Dibrugarh railway station on Friday.

The minor is from Dewpani in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal.

As per a release from the NFR, after receiving information about the abducted boy, the NFR’s Guwahati Chief PRO Subhanan Chanda and RPF Assistant Sub-inspector S Pangging along with staffers conducted a search at the Dibrugarh station and apprehended the abductor with the minor before they could board the train.

The abductor, identified as Raju Chhetry, of Mahadevpur in Namsai district, had reportedly run away with the minor without the consent of his parents.

Both of them were later handed over to the government railway police in Dibrugarh for further action.

According to the NFR, its Guwahati chief PRO has in the last three years arrested more than 50 such traffickers and rescued hundreds of minor children.