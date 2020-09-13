GWS unit supports demand for short-cut via Assam

DAPORIJO, Sep 12: The Upper Subansiri district unit of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) has expressed support to the longstanding demand of the people of Upper Subansiri, Kamle and Lower Siang districts for laying a short route, originating from Meb-Geko in Daporijo and going via Gerukamukh/Gogamukh in Assam to Itanagar.

The GWS unit stated that the landowners all along the proposed route have volunteered to donate their land free of cost.

Apart from cutting the distance to the state capital, the road, if constructed, would facilitate fast movement of army personnel, heavy artilleries and logistic support system in the event of any threat from enemy countries, the GWS said in a release.

“We are desperately looking forward to an expeditious completion of the highway in a time-bound manner under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, union minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the release added.