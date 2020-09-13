MEDP for entrepreneurs held

HAPOLI, Sep 12: Twenty SHG members and unemployed rural youths attended a 13-day micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on piggery development, electrical wiring and mobile repairing, organized by the North East Multipurpose Development Society here in Lower Subansiri district from 28 August to 11 September.

The programme was aimed at developing and upgrading the skills of the participants with little or no experience, and to make them capable enough to take up livelihood activities by themselves after undergoing the training.

NABARD District Development Manager Mewang K Lowang, who inaugurated the training programme, emphasized the importance of self-reliance by upgrading and learning skills in one’s field of interest to start micro enterprises and earn a livelihood.

The trainees were advised to avail loans under the MUDRA scheme for their initial business operations. Lowang also spoke about various promotional programmes of the NABARD, and the Centre’s ongoing special drive to facilitate universal access to concessional institutional credit by issuing kisan credit cards to eligible farmers.

Master trainers in electrical wiring and mobile repairing, and veterinary doctors imparted the training, which was sponsored by the NABARD.