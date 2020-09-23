Logo, song of ‘Destination NE-2020’ festival unveiled

SHILLONG, Sep 22: Union minister Jitendra Singh unveiled the logo and the song for the ‘Destination North East-2020’ festival here in Meghalaya on 21 September.

The four-day event is to be formally inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah on 27 September.

The festival seeks to familiarize the people of other parts of the country with the rich unexplored potential of the Northeast. It also promotes the tourism potential of the Northeast. The festival will give a boost to handicrafts, handloom, organic products and cultural troupes of the Northeast.

The main objective of the programme is to make the unexplored potentials of the NE region available to young entrepreneurs all over the country.

The government of India has been implementing several schemes to promote the NE region. India is also focusing more towards the ‘Act East Policy’ to develop the northeastern states by taking advantage of their strategic location.

The North Eastern Council was established to speed up the projects being implemented in the region. The key members of the council are the chief ministers and the governors of the eight states in the Northeast.

The North East Industrial Development Scheme was launched to promote industrialization, income generation, and employment. It covers the industrial units in Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura.

On the other hand, the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme is aimed at boosting development in the region by providing financial assistance. This is being done by improving physical infrastructures that are related to power and water supply connectivity and tourism.