State records 14th Covid-19-related death

249 cases recorded in a single day

ITANAGAR, Sep 22: A 60-year-old male who tested Covid-19 positive died at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, at 10:50 am on Tuesday.

As per DHS authorities, the patient had been referred to the TRIHMS from Hapoli in a serious condition. His body was later cremated in Chimpu as per SOP.

With this, the total number of Covid-19-related casualties in the state has reached 14.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in the state continues to rise with each passing day. The state recorded a total of 249 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 30 cases are symptomatic.

Also, 135 people recovered on the same day.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) continues to top the state’s Covid-19 list with 140 reported cases.

Of the total 140 cases, 44 were reported from the flu clinic of the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, 17 from the flu clinic, RKMH, Itanagar, 21 from the civil secretariat, Itanagar, 14 from the paid quarantine testing centre, Itanagar, 13 from the testing centre, SQF, Lekhi, 12 from the testing centre CCC-SOA, zoo area, Itanagar, 11 from the Banderdewa check gate, five from the flu clinic of Niba Hospital, Naharlagun, and three from the helipad area in Naharlagun.

Second on the state’s list is Changlang with 22 Covid-19 cases. Of the total cases, 10 were detected in Kharsang township, three in Changlang township, and three in Jairampur township, while another three are PWD staffers from Khimiyang township. The rest include a labourer from Miao township, a student from Nampong and a private company worker who was detected from Innao township.

Upper Subansiri comes third with 21 detected cases, of whom three are APP personnel, two are ITBP personnel and 16 were reported from the flu clinic of the district hospital in Daporijo.

West Siang reported nine Covid-19 cases, of whom seven are returnees from Assam and the ICR and two are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

East Siang reported eight cases, of whom two are GREF personnel detected in QF, two were reported from the flu clinic of BPGH in East Siang HQ Pasighat, and another two are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, one is a military person detected in QF and another one tested positive at the Ruksin check gate.

Seven cases each were reported from Lower Subansiri and Anjaw.

Of the seven cases in Lower Subansiri, four are returnees from the ICR and three are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while all seven cases detected in Anjaw are GREF labourers and primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

Lower Siang recorded five cases. All of them were detected from Likabali township.

Six cases were reported from Tawang, of whom four are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, one is a military person and another one is a driver.

Upper Siang reported four cases. All of them are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

Three cases were reported from Papum Pare, of whom two tested positive at the Gumto check gate, while one tested positive at the Kimin check gate.

Pakke-Kessang also reported three cases, of whom two are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier while one was reported from the flu clinic of the Seijosa CHC.

Two cases each were reported from Lower Dibang Valley, Kurung Kumey, Longding and Leparada.

Of the two cases reported from Lower Dibang Valley, one was reported from the Parbuk CHC’s flu clinic, and another one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier.

All cases reported from Kurung Kumey are GREF personnel who were detected in QF.

All cases reported from Longding are returnees from Assam, while cases reported from Leparada are labourers returning from Assam.

Two cases were also reported from West Kameng.

One case was reported from Namsai. The person is a an HCW (sanitary assistant), while Tirap also reported one case from the flu clinic of the general hospital in Khonsa.

Kra Daadi reported one Covid-19 case – a returnee from the ICR.

Lohit also reported one case from the flu clinic at the zonal general hospital in Tezu.

Status of occupancy & vacancies against CCC (Lekhi & SOA-Zoo):

SQF, Lekhi:

Total Inmate – 249

Total Room Capacity – 335

Room Vacant – 86

SOA, Zoo:

Total inmates – 64

Total Room Occupied – 59

Room Vacant – 13

DCH, Chimpu:

Total inmates – 42

Total Room Occupied – 35

Room Vacant – 7

DCHC, Midpu:

Total Inmate – 20

Total Room occupied – 06

Room vacant – 14