Students resolve to fight against illegal timber trade in E/Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Sep 22: Expressing serious concern over illegal timber trade in East Siang district, various student bodies, led by the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU), have urged the authority to take steps to stop the illicit business.

Stating that “indiscriminate cutting of trees and collection of forest wealth is causing environmental degradation in the region,” the AdiSU’s East Siang district unit president Kangir Jamoh appealed to the higher authorities of the forest department to pass orders to control illegal logging.

Jamoh informed that functionaries of the East Siang district units of the AdiSU, the Galo Students Union and the AATASU (Tai Ahom) assembled for a meeting here on Monday and “resolved to move against the illegal timber business in the area.”

The student leaders also appealed to “elite society members” to join hands against illegal timber trade and destruction of forests.