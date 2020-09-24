Forest officers of Assam and Arunachal coordinate to stop illegal timber trade

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, Sep 23: Forest department officials of Namsai territorial forest division (Arunachal) and Doomdooma forest division (Assam) attended a joint meeting at the Namsai Forest IB on Wednesday, wherein they resolved to work with proper coordination to stop illegal activities.

During the meeting, the forest officials discussed the issue of illegal timber trade and collection of forest wealth in the inter-state boundary area.

While discussing various issues confronting both forest divisions of the neighbouring states, Namsai DFO (T) Tabang Jamoh laid stress on the need for an effective mechanism in order to check illegal activities reigning in the reserve forest areas of the region. He also expressed his concern over reported irregularities such as illegal timber trade, encroachment in forest land and illegal collection of minor minerals.

Responding to his counterpart, Divisional Forest Officer (T) of Doomdooma, A Rehman assured to maintain coordination to check illegal trading of forest wealth at the boundary. He emphasised on organizing regular joint meetings to review their protection activities and formulate new strategies to check illegal trading.

Officers, including the assistant conservator of forests and RFO (Ranger) of both sides agreed to work with proper coordination to restrain the illegal trading of forest wealth in the boundary area.