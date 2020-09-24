Highest single-day spike of 289 Covid-19 +ve cases

ITANAGAR, Sep 23: The state recorded the highest single-day spike of 289 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, within almost two weeks after the last highest spike of 221 cases had been reported on 8 and 16 September, respectively.

Of the total 289 cases, 21 are symptomatic while 125 Covid-19 cases have recovered on the same day.

Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) again topped the state’s covid-19 positive list with 173 cases.

Of the total cases, 37 are detected from Banderdewa check gate, 36 from flu clinic, TRIHMS, 28 from paid quarantine testing centre, another 28 from civil secretariat, Itanagar, 16 from flu clinic, RKMH, Itanagar, 13 from flu clinic, Heema Hospital, Itanagar, nine from testing centre CCC-SOA, zoo area, Itanagar, six from SQF, Lekhi.

Changlang came second with 17 Covid-19 cases, of which seven are detected from Kharsang Township, six are Assam Rifles personnel detected at QF, two from Jairampur Township, one is detected from Miao Township and another one is detected from Changlang Township.

East Siang came third with 13 cases, of which 10 are GREF personnel detected from Ranaghat and Pasighat, two are reported from flu clinic, BPGH-Pasighat and one is an IRBN personnel detected at QF.

Papum Pare reported nine cases of which, six are detected from Gumto check gate and three are detected from RGU, campus.

Nine cases were also reported from Pakke Kessang. Of the nine cases, five are reported from flu clinic, CHC-Seijosa and three are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier.

Namsai, Lohit and West Siang reported eight cases each.

Of the eight cases detected in Namsai, four are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier and four are detected from check gate.

Of the eight cases in Lohit, seven are reported from flu clinic, zonal hospital, Tezu and one is from the ITBP.

All eight cases reported in West Siang are returnees from ICR, Pasighat and Gensi.

Upper Subansiri recorded seven cases of which six are reported from flu clinic, DH-Daporijo and one is from the ITBP detected at QF.

Anjaw reported six cases. All are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier.

Longding also reported six cases of which four are returnees from Dimapur and Tinsukia, while two are detected from check gate.

Upper Siang and West Kameng also detected six Covid-19 cases each.

Of the six cases reported in Upper Siang, three are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier and another three are detected from check gate.

All six cases reported from West Kameng are detected from Flu Clinic, GH-Bomdila.

Lower Dibang Valley reported five cases of which two are GREF personnel who were detected at QF, one is a primary contact of positive case detected earlier and two are detected from check gate.

Lower Siang and Kra Daadi reported two cases each.

All cases reported in Lower Siang are detected from Likabali Township, while all cases reported in Kra Daadi are returnees from ICR.

Tawang reported one case from the military and detected at QF.

Tirap reported one case which was detected from flu clinic, GH-Khonsa.

One case was also detected in East Kameng who is a returnee from ICR.

One case reported in Siang is a returnee from Assam.

