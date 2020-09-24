SFURTI cluster processing unit foundation stone laid

NAMSAI, Sep 23: Namsai district Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma has laid the foundation stone of the SFURTI cluster processing unit amidst presence of officials here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering at the foundation laying ceremony, Sharma expressed hope that the SFURTI (Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries) could channelize the youth power to take up agricultural activities in new way by propagating the use of technologies for better produce of their farm.

“The need of the hour is to be self-sustained in agri-horti activities as well as allied department for ensuring the supply and demand gap of the market in the state,” the DC said.

He also lauded the activities of the Namsai Organic Spices & Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co Ltd — the implementing agency of the SFURTI scheme.

NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai and representatives from each line department also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy was also present.

The SFURTI is a scheme by the Union ministry of MSME, the main objective of which is to look for setting up of multi-product cluster with integrated value chain and a strong market driven approach for viability and long term sustainability of the cluster. The scheme plans to set -up common facility centres for generating sustained employed opportunities.